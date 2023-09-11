Woodward’s United Fund kicked off its drive on Monday with an auction and some fun at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce luncheon.
Themed baskets for OU, OSU, Northwestern and the Oklahoma City Thunder brought a total of $1,425 and the annual “pass the bucket” with those in attendance donating to a bucket for OU, OSU or Northwestern added another $1,345 to the total.
This year’s United Fund drive goal is $130,000 to support 12 non-profit agencies in the community.
Agencies the United Fund supports include Cimarron Council of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Kids, Inc., Legal Aid Services, Northwest Oklahoma Chapter of the American Red Cross, Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council, Salvation Army, Woodward Senior Center, High Plains Outreach Center, Woodward Arts & Theatre Council, Senior Nutrition Program and the Hope Center.
Drive chair this year is Bailey Kafka, who noted at the luncheon that several special events are upcoming.
Wash for a Cause at Tunnel Wash is on Sept. 27, the Stock Exchange Bank silent auction is Oct. 5 with the Trivia Night at the Woodward County Event Center on Oct. 6, a chicken noddle and chili dinner at Kids, Inc. on Oct. 12 and on Oct. 26 the Senior Center will host a baked potato dinner.
Proceeds from all those events will go to the United Fund.
Featured speaker at the luncheon was Shelley Zumwalt, the executive director of the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation.
Zumwalt also toured Boiling Springs State Park on Monday as she works to visit all the state parks in Oklahoma.
“It was great for me to come and understand and get an idea of what the history is at the park and what it means to the community,” Zumwalt said.
She said tourism is the third largest industry in Oklahoma and is an over “10 billion dollar economic driver in our state.”
She said Boiling Springs has about 84,000 visitors annually and generates over $92,000 in state taxes and another $65,000 in local taxes.
Zumwalt said a big part of tourism’s future is to “is highlight places like Boiling Springs, or Altus, all the different communities that have something unique that people are seeking.”
Developing marketing programs and letting potential visitors know everything to do at the various state parks is another big key, she added.
She pointed out that Little Sahara State Park near Waynoka is one of “our shining stars.”
“It’s so unique. Visitors come from all over the nation and you can ride ATVs for 24 hours a day.”
Little Sahara and Beaver’s Bend are the two state parks that bring in the most money, Zumwalt said.
