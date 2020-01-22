By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
Local Farm Bureau Representative Mary Chris Barth recently attended her second American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) National Convention.
“We were delighted to have Mary Chris join the Oklahoma Farm Bureau delegation to Austin, Texas, for the American Farm Bureau Annual Convention,” Oklahoma Farm Bureau President Rodd Moesel said. “She is a fantastic advocate for agriculture and we really appreciate her work to represent members in Oklahoma this week as she met with farmers and ranchers from across the country.”
While in Austin, Barth got to be in session when President Donald Trump and secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue addressed American farmers.
“I got to be a delegate from the women's committee,” Barth shared. “We took a bus, which was really neat. We stopped in Cowtown in Fort Worth and toured that, and got some neat ideas to bring back to Oklahoma City Stockyards.”
The Oklahoma Farm Bureau (OKFB) Women's Committee educates residents about state and national agricultural issues and promotes the industry’s many benefits.
According to Barth, the OKFB Women's Committee does a lot of training with schools, community services and more. The national project has been Ronald McDonald Houses.
“Last year was 100th anniversary of Farm Bureau Nationwide,” Barth said. “They decided to raise $100,000 for the Ronald McDonald Houses.”
One of the women on the National Committee had used the Ronald McDonald House during the birth and passing of a child, according to Barth.
“They raised $240,000 instead of $100,000,” Barth said. “So that was quite an accomplishment. And I got to participate.”
Barth said one contact she made was from Maryland, where she has spent some time. The farmers and ranchers up there have all sorts of events in addition to the farmers market, things she thinks could be implemented in Northwestern Oklahoma.
“We're so involved just trying to stay afloat and they have this huge population. But we do need to do more that,” Barth said. “It was a very, very good convention and the people, you connect with them from all over.”
