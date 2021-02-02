The High Plains Technology Center Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to hire Barclay Holt as the district’s new superintendent beginning July 1. Holt is currently serving as assistant superintendent for High Plains.
“I’m excited for HPTC in the unanimous decision to promote Barclay Holt to his new leadership role as Superintendent. I am confident in his ability to continue the positive impact and growth of our youth and communities that HPTC strives to achieve,” said Lonnie Baggs, HPTC board president.
“I am very humbled to be named as the next Superintendent at High Plains. CareerTech education and training has had a long-standing tradition of leading Oklahoma business and industry by supplying the latest in training and providing a capable workforce ready to meet the current need,” Holt said. “Working with and providing innovative CareerTech programs for each of our seven sending schools and their patrons is ultimately why we exist as an institution.
"Our staff and students at HPTC are a part of a culture that has been instilled over generations of common sense, integrity, and work ethic that still remain as staples in Northwest Oklahoma. These principals coupled with the vision that our board of education and the leadership team have in place will continue to build on the legacy that Mr. Hughes and others before him have left for our institution.”
Holt started his career teaching Agriculture Education at Chattanooga Public Schools for two years, then Freedom Public Schools for six years. He had a short stent as the regional sales director for Mid State Ag, before becoming the Ag Business Instructor/Business Incubator Manager at Northwest Technology Center for six years. In June 2011 Holt moved to High Plains Technology Center as assistant superintendent.
Growing up in rural Oklahoma, Barclay graduated from Hobart High School. He attended Oklahoma State University and completed a Bachelor of Science degree. He then completed a Master’s in Education Administration at Southwestern Oklahoma State University.
“The HPTC Board is very pleased to have Barclay Holt as our new Superintendent. Mr. Holt has a great vision for the future of HPTC. We are excited to work with him and all the staff at HPTC to continue making HPTC a great school for training and education,” Carol Bradley, HPTC board clerk said.
High Plains Technology Center is part of a network of 29 career technology centers across the state. Since 1982 High Plains has been training individuals for success in the workplace. A wide variety of course offerings make career education possible for students from all walks of life: Career Training, Professional and Personal Interest, Online Classes and Business Solutions. The current boundaries of the school district are coterminous with the seven sending school districts as follows: Buffalo, Fargo-Gage, Fort Supply, Mooreland, Sharon-Mutual, Vici and Woodward.
