he Stock Exchange Bank Is hosting a silent auction later this month with proceeds going to the United Fund to support several nonprofit agencies. The auction is at the bank’s main office, 1117 10th St., on Wednesday, Oct. 12 from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Numerous have been donated to the silent auction from local businesses, clubs, and individuals. These include but are not limited to Thunder tickets, OSU tickets, baked goods, crafts, and lottery tickets to name a few. For each item, the highest bidder wins. Winners will be notified and do not have to be present to win.
United Fund of Woodward is a local non-profit organization that supports 12 local agencies. The funds directly benefit people in Woodward County. It was established in 1957 and has a 33-member Board of Directors.
The 2022 Silent Auction at The Stock Exchange Bank benefits the following nonprofits: Boys Cimarron Council/Boy Scouts of America, Girl Scouts of Western Oklahoma, Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma, Northwest Oklahoma Chapter of American Red Cross, Northwest Oklahoma Literacy Council, Salvation Army, Woodward Senior Center, High Plains Outreach Center, Woodward Arts and Theater Council, Senior Nutrition Program, The Hope Center, and Kids Inc.
A number of other fundraising events are planned, starting on Wednesday. They include:
Sept. 28 - Wash for a Cause at the Tunnel Wash near Walmart. All payments by cash will be donated to the United Fund during car wash operating hours of 8 am. to 6 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
Oct. 7 - Trivia Night with a $1,000 grand prize. The event goes from 6 p.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the Woodward County Event Center and includes dinner, drinks, and door prizes.
Oct. 11 - Baked Potato Dinner at the Woodward Senior Center, Tickets are $6 and include a baked potato dinner, desserts, and a drawing for a handmade quilt.
Oct. 25 - - Chili and Chicken Noodle Dinner at Kid’s Inc. with desserts, and silent auctions from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cost is $6.
The United Fund of Woodward website states that each agency/organization benefiting from the annual fundraisers provide a variety of services to meet the needs of children, adults, and senior citizens throughout the area. Generous Northwest Oklahoma nonprofit organizations help provide for these people with its annual United Fund of Woodward. All donors and helpers are appreciated.
For more information about the silent auction contact Kristy Hunter at the Stock Exchange Bank (580-256-3314). For information on the United Fund or ways to donate contact Carlinda Thornton, drive chair, at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce (580-256-7411).
