The Oklahoma Department of Corrections is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Bill Johnson Correctional Facility in Alva on Saturday.
Joey C. Mena, 45, is 5-10, 200 pounds, bald with brown eyes and scars on his left cheek and chin. He has multiple tattoos, according to the DOC.
DOC officials said Mena is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have seen Mena or know of his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or the Department of Corrections Fugitive Warrants Division at 405-425-2570. You can also contact the Woods County Sheriff’s Office at 580-327-3434.
