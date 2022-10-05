OKLAHOMA CITY — On Saturday, October 22, from 1 to 3 p.m., the John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick Research Center of the Oklahoma Historical Society will host a Come and Learn program presented by Dr. Ameenah Fuller, author of the book “Okey Drew.” The event will take place in the Musser Learning Lab on the first floor of the Oklahoma History Center, located at 800 Nazih Zuhdi Drive in Oklahoma City. Copies of the book will be for sale, and the author will be available for a book signing following the program. The event is free to the public, but pre-registration is required. Please call 405-522-5225 or email research@okhistory.org to reserve a seat.
“Okey Drew” is the story of Fuller’s ancestor—a Muscogee (Creek) freedman who was denied citizenship in the Muscogee Nation. In the book, Fuller uses genealogical research to show the struggle of freedmen and includes the primary source material related to Okey Drew’s experience.
Fuller is a graduate of Oklahoma State University, Seton Hall University School of Law and New England College. She is the founder of the non-profit Creek Freedmen Initiative, the Cornerstone of Black Wall Street Foundation based in Oklahoma City. She works as a consultant and devotes her spare time to writing and genealogical research.
The John and Eleanor Kirkpatrick Research Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society. The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org
