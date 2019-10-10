Woodward Arts Theatre, Oklahoma Arts Council and Woodward Arts Theatre Council (WATC) have set auditions for Missoula Children's Theatre's production of The Emperor’s New Clothes.
Local kindergarten through 12th grade students are encouraged to come audition for the approximately 50 to 60 roles available. No advanced preparation is necessary and the experience is free to all participants.
While WATC Director Laurie Steenbergen said the whole week is an incredible experience to remember, even just the audition is a whole experience in and of itself. During the auctions, each child will receive some invaluable, one-on-one tips and coaching.
"Even after decades of live theatre work and working with hundreds of kids in productions, I am amazed at what they accomplish in one week.” WATC Board President Woody Leonard said. “It's make-up, vocals, tech and just outstanding theatrical instruction and just polish for young people."
Auditions begin Monday Oct. 14 from 4 pm to 6 pm.
According to the press release, those auditioning should arrive at 4 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours.
Some of the chosen cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition and will need to stay until 8 pm. Then, through Friday, students will rehearse approximately four hours and 15 minutes each day.
A full performance of the show will be held Friday.
“It was one of the best experiences that my kids ever had,” Sheryl Benbrook said. “It really improved their confidence in front of audiences."
The Missoula Children's Theatre mission is to develop life skills in children through participation in the performing arts.
This year Joe Godburn, B.S. in theatre arts practicum, and Steven Thomas with a degree in drama are coming to Woodward with the Missoula Children’s Theatre.
For more information, call Steenbergen at 580-256-7120.
