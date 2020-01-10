The Woodward Board of Education will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the administration building for a regularly scheduled meeting.
The meeting will start with recognition of the Class 5A State Champion Boomer Dance Team and Dance Team Coach of the Year West followed by Project A.W.A.R.E. grant updates.
Woodward Public Schools Superintendent Kyle Reynolds will give a report before the board moves onto the rest of the agenda.
The board will take action on a resolution for the Prosperity Bank School Advantage Purchasing Card Program followed by state aid and/or federal fund for the General Fund.
Establishing a Woodward High School Athletic Hall of Fame will be considered during the meeting.
The board will take action on the possible appointment of an acting President and/or acting Clerk for the School District in the absence of the President and/or Clerk, to execute any and all documents pertaining to the calling of a special election to authorize general obligation bonds.
A resolution authorizing the calling and holding of a special election to be held in this school district to authorize the issuance of general obligation bonds will also be considered.
The board will vote to possibly enter into executive session to discuss the January District Personnel Report and contract review for Reynolds.
Once back in open session, the board will vote on the items discussed in executive session.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.