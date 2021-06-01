County Assessor Mistie Dunn reported to Woodward County Commissioners on Tuesday morning that she’s been calling companies about assessing medical marijuana facilities in the county.
“I've called many, many companies to see about assessing our marijuana places around the county. And I finally found a company that is doing it for Payne County,” Dunn said. “I wasn't sure about the money, if it was going to be worth it or not, but they did bring more money into Payne County than what they had previously on the tax roll. So I think it might be something that we should try out.”
According to Dunn, the company will go through the entire protest period with the county, including going to court if needed.
Another issue is for the safety of her staff.
“I called Denver County and Preble County and in Denver (Colorado), to just get information on what they looked for, you know, (and) how often they went out that kind of thing,” Dunn said. “Their field person was very leery about going out anywhere. She said they called everybody ahead of time and they tried to have an officer go with them. She said there were still times that they were met at the gate with a guy with a gun on his hip.”
Dunn said she has young staff that doesn’t have a lot of experience and she doesn’t think they are quite ready to be put into that situation.
District 2 Commissioner Clint White voiced his concern of people moving plants when they know ahead of time that assessors are coming.
“All plants are supposed to be tagged with an inventory, which would be one thing that this company would look for,” Dunn said. “I didn't know that until I was talking to them.”
The county has determined about 80 percent of marijuana facilities outside of the city limits have not turned in information for the Assessor, according to Clint White.
Clint White has compiled a list of all the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority certificates that have come through the county. He expressed concern that some businesses have gone through the City of Woodward and not reported anything to the county.
The board approved bids for low water crossing and pip cross drain projects in District one.
The Baker Group Representative Drew Simmons spoke to commissioners about project finance counseling.
Kris Richardson, representative for Joe D. Hall Construction, updated the board on courtroom renovations. Carpet has been delayed, but should be ready to install June 7th with one day installation and one day cleanup. The completed project looks like it is going to be less than the estimate.
Commissioners approved reappointments of City of Woodward Representative Billy Parker and Fort Supply Representative Lonnie Lawson to the Woodward County E911 Board.
The board approved Clerk Wendy Dunlap as requisition officer for the Fort Supply Fire Department.
A resolution was approved concerning all county election board staff or other election workers to be paid as part-time rather than as contract labor.
Commissioners approved the base bid from Joe D. Hall Construction of maximum $361,294 with no alternate packages for the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds roofing project.
A transfer of appropriations out of the District Attorney’s law library fund into the court clerk’s maintenance and operation account was approved. The money is to be used for tables for counsel in the courtroom. Because the table was damaged, Richardson offered to take $1,500 off his bill to help cover the cost of replacement.
In order to explore other options, commissioners tabled consideration Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma (ACCO) self insurance fund workers compensation insurance quote and establishing ACCO membership for the purpose of securing workers compensation coverage and all services related.
The board approved an interlocal governmental agreement with the City of Woodward concerning the jail. According to Sheriff Kevin Mitchell, the daily rate has been adjusted from $49.90 to $57 as set by the court based upon the cost analysis he turned in and figured by a state formula.
An interlocal governmental agreement with City of Woodward Juvenile Community Service Program, supervised by the city, was also approved. According to District 3 Commissioner Vernie Matt an officer is paid to supervise juveniles to pick up trash along some of the outer streets of the city.
Commissioners approved an interlocal governmental agreement with the City of Woodward to construct, improve, repair or maintain streets. The county will be helping haul materials for a road repair project, according to Matt.
A resolution declaring a surplus to junk grader tires from District 2 to be given to Clinton Co-op was approved.
