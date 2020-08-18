HARPER COUNTY, Okla. - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested a 28-year-old babysitter in connection with the abuse of a seven-month-old child that occurred in Buffalo.
As a result of the investigation, the District I District Attorney’s Office filed two counts of child abuse by injury and one count of child neglect on Candice Vazquez. OSBI agents arrested her at her home where the abuse occurred.
On June 18, 2020, the Harper County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the OSBI with a child abuse investigation. That same day, the seven-month-old child was taken to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City where the child was treated for life-threatening injuries. The abuse was sustained while in the care of Vazquez at her home Buffalo.
Despite the severity of the injuries, the baby survived and has recovered.
Vazquez was transported to the Beaver County Jail and has a $250,000 bond.
(Information provided by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
