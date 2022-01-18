Note: A correction was made to this story at 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday
Woodward police arrested a man Friday in connection with a shooting incident, said Det. Darren Navratil in a press release Tuesday morning.
Campbell Warren Stark was taken into custody after a brief standoff on Friday afternoon, Navratil said. He was arrested and on Tuesday was charged with felony discharging firearm into dwelling after two former felony convictions.
Navratil reported that officers were dispatched to the apartments at 2510 Santa Fe in the early morning hours Friday. Upon arrival, officers learned someone had fired several shots into an upstairs apartment from the outside. Some of the rounds penetrated into the interior of the apartment but no one was hit.
Stark was identified as the suspect and that afternoon, Woodward police attempted to execute a search warrant at a house in the 400 block of 10th Street where he was staying, Navratil said.
Stark barricaded himself in the attic for a time but was eventually taken into custody.
Navratil said Stark was set to be arraigned Tuesday.
