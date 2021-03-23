K-101’s 37th annual Expo/Farm Expo promises to be pre-covid spectacular this year.
With around 200 exhibitors, visitors to the Woodward County Event Center this weekend will see several new vendors as well as some old favorites, said Show Director Shawn Miller.
“We've got a lot of local people coming in but we've got a lot of people coming in from outlying states,” Miller said. “We have several different food vendors this year.”
There will be everything from traditional root beer, bierox and barbecue to Greek cuisine and new fried deserts.
“There's a new one that's coming in called Goforth Concessions,” Miller said. “They have chicken products but they also have a lot of, this sounds weird but I guess it’s real popular, they've got a lot of fried candy and cookies.”
In addition to agricultural and home improvement products and services, there will be real estate representatives, auctioneers, Veterans’ services and more, according to Miller.
“The response has been really good,” Miller added. “This year the arts and crafts are sold out. And the main building is looking really good.”
The main building will feature fashion and clothing
“We've got the Livery Stable, which is a relatively new tack shop here, out west of town,” Miller said. “They make their own boots. They do tack repair and boot and shoe repair. And they make belts and holsters and all that. They're looking forward to being in this show - this is their first time being in.”
Great Plains Christian Radio is coming in from Medicine Lodge, Kan. and the Woodward First Baptist Church will be at the show.
“The Disabled Veterans and the VFW, they've got two booths in the show. They’re going to be talking about some of the services that they can offer to some of the disabled veterans that we have in Northwest Oklahoma. Help them out with Medicare sign up and just all different kinds of things like that,” Miller said. “That's a great service that they provide by helping all the veterans in not just only Northwest Oklahoma, but the whole area.”
Alabaster Caverns is bringing a large exhibit inside and Gametime Inflatables will be outside for the kids
The arts and crafts building will not only have homemade goods, but also knife sharpening and some different companies, according to Miller.
“I think it'll be a good show,” Miller said. “It's more of a diverse group of exhibitors than we've had before.”
The Woodward Convention and Visitor’s Bureau and the Elks Rodeo committee will also be greeting visitors.
“The show kicks off Friday at 11 o'clock,” Miller said. “It's free to the public to come into the show. We don't charge an admission or anything, so everybody needs to come out and see what we’ve got.”
The Expo hours are Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m.
