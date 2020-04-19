Armed to Farm is training for military veterans in agriculture. They partner with the USDA, Farmer Veteran Coalition, Growing Warriors and other agriculture related organizations.
Most veteran farmers in Northwest Oklahoma may be stewards of generational farm and ranch operations, yet a lot of the same challenges apply. Likewise, they may benefit from a lot of the same solutions.
While markets drop, prices rise and tensions build in the economic pressure of the current pandemic, farmers and veterans are in a particularly vulnerable position.
“Leaning on one another during this difficult time will allow our heroes to tackle any issues they may be dealing with during their service in this time of uncertainty,” Warriors for Freedom Foundation Director of Development Derek Jump said. “There is also research indicating that farming can be a means of mental health therapy.”
Jump is a former Navy Corpsman stationed with Marines with combat experience. He shared that organizations like Disabled American Veterans can help veterans get to appointments for medical care and mental health services.
“Community members and neighbors can reached out to veteran service organizations (VSOs) within their communities,” Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs Director of Education Bradley Ward added. VSOs serve as central hubs within their communities to support and provide resources for veterans.”
According to Ward, community members can also donate food to their local food banks to support veterans facing food insecurity challenges.
“The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) provides over 40 loan, grant and assistance programs and services to support veterans interested in rural development and agriculture,” Ward said. “These loans and grants can assist veterans in purchasing equipment and supplies, land and facilities.”
According to Ward, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act is an economic relief bill that can also help help veteran-owned businesses offset financial damage of the pandemic.
Much of the money from the CARES Act went into the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and SBA options. While the PPP may help farmers keep hired hands on, unfortunately the SBA loans are only available to limited agriculture businesses.
“Get help from your CPA on filling out the Paycheck Protection Program loan application when more funds become available,” National Agricultural Law Center Senior Staff Attorney Rusty Rumley urges.
The PPP has run out of money and there is no promise as to if or when it will be replenished. Money was specifically set aside for agriculture, but it was given to the USDA with no specific direction or time frame.
“USDA was provided $23.5 billion for direct assistance to farmers and they are currently working on getting that money out,” Rumley said.
Another challenge farmers and ranchers are facing is in processing. While looking for alternative marketing strategies, Rumley cautions farmers to check state laws.
“Livestock producers that wish to sell direct to the consumer have a potential bottleneck of getting meat processed in a timely manner,” Rumley said. “If you are intending to sell goods online you may want to check with your state tax commission on whether or not you should be collecting sales tax.”
Staffed mostly by agents who are a veteran, military family member, caregiver or a survivor, the White House VA Hotline conducts immediate warm hand offs for at-crisis risk Veterans needing the services of the Veterans Crisis Line. If needed, call 1-855-948-2311.
Further information about USDA's programs, including apprenticeship, education and other services can be found at: https://www.usda.gov/our-agency/initiatives/veterans
For more information about Armed to Farm, visit https://www.ncat.org/armedtofarm.
