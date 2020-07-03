Starting with impeachment and moving into a pandemic, then to protests that let to riots, 2020 has left Americans with little opportunity to take a breath, much less catalog all that has happened in six months.
But those monumental events have not changed the minds of many area voters when it comes to whom they will support in the presidential race. Most Democrats are behind Joe Biden, while Republicans are sticking with President Donald Trump.
Doug Little, a 47-year-old Republican, who was a registered Democrat until two years ago, said, he'll be "happily" voting for Trump over the former vice president.
"That doesn't mean I've been happy with everything he has done," Little said. "I think for our area, he could do a lot more, especially appoint a Secretary of Agriculture who is friendly to all agriculture. But there is no way in the world I'd vote for Biden in any race."
Chuck Blakley, a 59-year-old Republican, also plans to go with Trump.
"It would be Trump at this point," he said. "I would not flip to Biden."
Debby Stine, a Democrat in her 70s, said Biden is more qualified to lead the nation as it emerges from the series of crises.
"He is much more knowledgeable on how to work together with groups," she said.
Tom Fisher, a 75-year-old Democrat, said he will be voting for Biden.
"He is more qualified since he has a long career in the U.S. Congress and has served two terms as vice president," Fisher said.
But Ron Sunderland, a Republican in his 60s, said Trump is the choice.
"The Republican Party and machine have a more feasible plan," he said.
Many area residents noted the effect of COVID-19 on the nation, though not all agreed with decisions to shut down large parts of the economy and the stay-at-home orders that are still in effect in some states.
"The COVID-19 situation has been confounding from day one and seems to evolve with endless conflicts and changes," said Rene' Spradlin, a 63-year-old Republican. "I followed the CDC and our government's suggestions until my own research told me the entire situation had been blown completely out of proportion by the media."
But Jim Bradford, a Democrat in his 60s, said the response was necessary.
"It was not overblown and was necessary," Bradford said. "It is a brand new thing [the virus] and they are still trying to figure it out, especially since the virus is mutating."
Fisher also believes the strong response was the right call.
"The virus has not been overblown at all," he said. "It is still here and the death toll is still climbing. The stay-at-home orders have helped save many lives. The mayor of Woodward issued the proclamation one week ahead of the governor, and Woodward has had very few positive test results and no deaths. The data speaks for itself."
Anita Marriott, a Republican in her 50s, said the response was over the top.
"It was necessary for a while, but it went on too long," she said.
Blakley, though, thinks the response has been overblown from the beginning.
"I think from what I've been understanding, looking back in history, the best way to counter those viruses is to be immunized by being exposed," he said. "What we did to ourselves shutting down the economy and distancing, we'll never fully recover from that. We can get back to equaling that amount, but when you lose virtually trillions of dollars in gross domestic product, you can't regain it."
The economic impact has been significant, with millions unemployed and businesses struggling to recover. Little noted the true impact may never be known.
"Our economy in Northwest Oklahoma was already suffering and the lockdowns and closures tipped a lot of businesses over the edge," Little said. "I think we should have taken everything with a grain of salt and not panicked near as much as we did."
Will a recovery be rapid, like the president predicts? Amber Jensen, a Democrat in her 30s who is also a delegate to the Democratic National Convention, says no.
"There are multiple factors [involved], including rebuilding the oil and gas industry," she said.
Fellow Democrat Stine believes it will take two or three years to recover.
"Once they come up with a vaccine that actually works, people will feel safer," she said.
Marriott believes it will take two years at least for recovery.
Sunderland and Robert Solloway, a Republican in his 60s, were among those who believe there will be a fast recovery.
"Some new policies will aid it and people are trying to return to normalcy," Sunderland said.
As the pandemic continued, the case of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police in Minneapolis, on May 25, sparked protests. Many were peaceful, but in some major cities, the protests led to violence.
Spradlin said what happened to Floyd was "horrendous," and should never happen to anyone, regardless of race.
"I am a firm believer of First Amendment rights, and everyone should be able to protest, but only peaceably," Spradlin said. "Unfortunately, much of the peaceful protesters were hijacked by radical anarchists who not only caused property damage, looting and arson, but in several cases physical harm and even death to innocent people."
Some voters believe the state of the economy and government regulations tied to COVID-19 might have escalated things, while others weren't sure or didn't think so.
"People were already upset with unemployment and worried about the future, which can push people to the limit," Stine said.
Jensen said it possibly played a role in the level of violence, but it didn't add to the amount of protests.
"Changes are needed. We've got to look inside ourselves to see how we respond to race," Jensen said.
Sunderland doesn't believe the economy had an effect on the protests, either.
"No, people wanted to be heard. Peaceful protests and conferences are good," Sunderland said.
Staff writers Dawnita Fogleman and Sarah Nishimuta and correspondent Elise Solloway all contributed to this report.
