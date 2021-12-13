Northwest Oklahoma and the Eastern Panhandle area are under a fire weather watch with significant to extreme fire danger on Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry (OFS).
“If you're looking for some weather to finally get you in the mood for the Holiday Season, this week ain't it,” said Oklahoma Climatologist Gary McManus. “First we'll see lots of wind and record high temps going into Wednesday.”
Winds are expected with possible gusts up to 60 and 70 miles per hour, according to McManus.
“That all occurs in advance and during a frontal passage. Mostly dry, of course,” McManus said. “After that, we'll see moderating temperatures after the front with chances of light precip here and there.”
According to McManus, another big cold front is on it’s way for Saturday.
“This time it will possibly be timed right to see a bit of freezing precip with it,” McManus said. “Don't look for a snowstorm, look for very light freezing drizzle/rain for now, and maybe a few snowflakes.”
There are chances for a big front with some sort of precipitation next week, according to McManus.
