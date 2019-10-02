By Sarah Nishimuta
Staff Writer
Break out the knit sweaters, boots, and pumpkin spice. Fall is in the air.
You can expect fall temperatures over the next few days, or at least as close to fall as Oklahoma ever sees.
According to Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer, the high for Thursday is 59 degrees. Temperatures will pop back up to mid 70s on Friday and possibly 80s on Saturday before dropping back down next week.
“We’re entering the typical fall weather pattern,” Lehenbauer explained.
Lehenbauer predicts a warmer than normal season for fall and into winter. The temperatures are expected to be above average in the next few months, but that does not rule out a few cold snaps during the season.
As for precipitation, you can expect normal or just above normal precipitation for Oklahoma, according to Lehenbauer.
Oklahoma previously saw a six-month dry spell that began on Oct. 10, Lehenbauer said there are no indications of the phenomenon this year but the state is moving into a dryer time of the year.
Oklahoma has had its fair share of extreme weather, and according to Lehenbauer, is number three in the nation in most declared disasters. Woodward County is number two in the state.
