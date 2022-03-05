The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence has announced the winners of its 2022 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence awards honoring five outstanding educators in Oklahoma’s public schools.
The awards will be presented at the foundation’s 36th Academic Awards Celebration on May 21 at the Omni Oklahoma City Hotel. Each of the five winners will receive a $5,000 cash prize and a glass “Roots and Wings” sculpture, designed by the late Oklahoma artist Ron Roberts and produced by Artistic Glass Studio of Edmond.
This year’s Medal for Excellence winners and their award categories are: Lori Zimmerman, a reading teacher at Shattuck Middle School, elementary teaching; Elaine Hutchison, a math teacher at Fairview High School, secondary teaching; Scott Allen, principal of Monroe Elementary School in Enid, elementary/secondary school administration; Elise McCauley, professor of speech, Redlands Community College, El Reno, regional university/community college teaching; and Dr. K. K. “Muralee” Muraleetharan, professor of civil engineering and environmental science, University of Oklahoma, Norman, research university teaching.
“Oklahomans know that education is the best investment we can make for our future,” said Elizabeth Inbody, executive director of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence, a nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in the state’s public schools. “By honoring these exceptional educators, we are sending a message that we value excellence in public schools and the professionals who have given so much of themselves to enrich the lives of our children.”
Zimmerman is a 24-year teaching veteran who began a new position in 2021 as reading teacher at Shattuck Middle School. Zimmerman had been teaching in Woodward and is a former Woodward Teacher of the Year and State Teacher of the Year finalist.
Her goal each day is to provide original learning opportunities and exciting, magical experiences for her students. She utilizes project-based learning, technology and drama to help students “fall in love with reading.”
After reading biographies, Zimmerman’s students have created a “Wax Museum,” dressing up and portraying historical figures who come to life and share their stories when visitors push a button. When her students read historical fiction about the Holocaust, Zimmerman brought a Holocaust survivor to class to share his story of endurance and invited the community members to visit a student-made Holocaust Museum.
“Lori has the ability to seamlessly weave all subjects into her lessons and allow her students to make those all-important learning connections,” said Linda Harrison, former Woodward School Board president.
Hutchison, winner of the Medal for Excellence in Secondary Teaching, is a 29-year teaching veteran who teaches courses in algebra, trigonometry and calculus as well as serving as the academic team coach at Fairview High School.
Hutchison aptly describes her teaching methodology as (HT)6: High Tech, High Touch, Higher-Level Thinking, Hands-On Techniques, Habitual Thankfulness and Heroic Teacher. By engaging her students in meaningful lessons through inquiry-based, cross-curricular learning, they become critical thinkers, problem solvers and effective communicators.
A National Board Certified teacher and former State Teacher of the Year, Hutchison has inspired many of her former students to pursue teaching careers.
The winner of the Medal for Excellence in Elementary/Secondary Administration is Scott Allen, who has served as principal of Monroe Elementary School in Enid since 2015. Through a transformational growth mindset and series of new initiatives, Allen led Monroe from being an underperforming school to a school of champions.
Elise McCauley, the recipient of the Oklahoma Medal for Excellence in Teaching at a Regional University/Community College, is a professor of speech and English at Redlands Community College.
The winner of the Medal for Excellence in Teaching at a Research University is Dr. K. K. “Muralee” Muraleetharan, a David Ross Boyd Professor of Civil Engineering and Environmental Science at the University of Oklahoma.
