Here is the start of the River Trail at Boiling Springs State Park. The River Trail is where the park's First Day Hike is planned on New Year's Day, starting at 2 p.m. (Photo by Johnny McMahan)

Several state parks in western Oklahoma are taking part in the tourism department's annual First Day Hikes to kick off 2022.

The hikes are part of a national initiative in all 50 states and encourages individuals and families to stay active with a hike outdoors.

This year if you are participating in a first day hike, make sure to dress for cold weather. The most recent forecast for New Year's Day is a high of 28. It is also a good idea to call ahead in case of a cancellation.

Here are participating area parks and how you can join in the fun.

Boiling Springs in Woodward

Jan. 1, 2 p.m.

Meeting location: Trailhead of River Trail. Trail: River Trail

Length of trail: 1 mile, with moderate degree of difficulty.

Minimum age: All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent.

Pets on leash are allowed.

Additional information, call 580-256-7664.

Alabaster Caverns in Freedom

Jan. 1, 2 p.m.

Meeting location: Park Office. Trail: Raptor's Roost.

Length of trail: Half-mile with easy degree of difficulty

Minimum age: All ages welcome with parent participation required for those under age 8.

Pets on leash are allowed

Additional information, call 580-621-3381.

Roman Nose in Watonga

Jan. 1, 1 p.m.

Meeting location: Lodge. Trail: Canyon Spur

Length of trail: 1.5 miles with moderate degree of difficulty

Minimum age: All ages welcome but children must be accompanied by parent

Pets on leash are allowed

Additional information, call 580-623-7281.

Black Mesa in Kenton

Jan. 1, 2 p.m.

Trail: Rock Garden Trail

Length of trail: 1.25 miles with moderate to strenuous degree of difficulty.

Pets on leash are allowed.

Additional information, call 580-427-2222.

Foss State Park in Foss

Jan. 1, 2 p.m.

Meeting location: Enclosed Cedar Point sheller above the marina. Trail: Great Western Heart Healthy Trail.

Length of trail: 2 miles with moderate degree of difficult

Minimum age: All ages.

Pets on leash allowed

Additional information, call 580-592-4433 or Foss Park Facebook page.

First day hikes are also scheduled at many parks in other areas of the state. You can check travelok.com if you are those areas on New Year's Day.

