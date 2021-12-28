Several state parks in western Oklahoma are taking part in the tourism department's annual First Day Hikes to kick off 2022.
The hikes are part of a national initiative in all 50 states and encourages individuals and families to stay active with a hike outdoors.
This year if you are participating in a first day hike, make sure to dress for cold weather. The most recent forecast for New Year's Day is a high of 28. It is also a good idea to call ahead in case of a cancellation.
Here are participating area parks and how you can join in the fun.
Boiling Springs in Woodward
Jan. 1, 2 p.m.
Meeting location: Trailhead of River Trail. Trail: River Trail
Length of trail: 1 mile, with moderate degree of difficulty.
Minimum age: All ages welcome. Children must be accompanied by a parent.
Pets on leash are allowed.
Additional information, call 580-256-7664.
Alabaster Caverns in Freedom
Jan. 1, 2 p.m.
Meeting location: Park Office. Trail: Raptor's Roost.
Length of trail: Half-mile with easy degree of difficulty
Minimum age: All ages welcome with parent participation required for those under age 8.
Pets on leash are allowed
Additional information, call 580-621-3381.
Roman Nose in Watonga
Jan. 1, 1 p.m.
Meeting location: Lodge. Trail: Canyon Spur
Length of trail: 1.5 miles with moderate degree of difficulty
Minimum age: All ages welcome but children must be accompanied by parent
Pets on leash are allowed
Additional information, call 580-623-7281.
Black Mesa in Kenton
Jan. 1, 2 p.m.
Trail: Rock Garden Trail
Length of trail: 1.25 miles with moderate to strenuous degree of difficulty.
Pets on leash are allowed.
Additional information, call 580-427-2222.
Foss State Park in Foss
Jan. 1, 2 p.m.
Meeting location: Enclosed Cedar Point sheller above the marina. Trail: Great Western Heart Healthy Trail.
Length of trail: 2 miles with moderate degree of difficult
Minimum age: All ages.
Pets on leash allowed
Additional information, call 580-592-4433 or Foss Park Facebook page.
First day hikes are also scheduled at many parks in other areas of the state. You can check travelok.com if you are those areas on New Year's Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.