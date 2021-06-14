Area legislators went over a number of topics at Monday's monthly Chamber of Commerce luncheon held at the Woodward Conference Center.
The annual June legislative review included remarks from Reps. Kenton Patzkowsky, Mike Dobrinski and Carl Newton and Sen. Casey Murdock.
Patzkowsky noted that the economy is doing well in Oklahoma currently.
"We've had a lot of rain, crop privies are good and consumers are buying ground pork more than ever, production looks good," he said. "The ag economy is good and there are 28 rigs operating Oklahoma compared to 10 last year. Everything just keeps moving forward and looking better than ever."
Patzkowsky noted that during the legislative session, over $1.279 billion was put back into the state's savings account. He also noted that a bill was passed to battle federal government overreach.
Among other measures included a bill saying critical race theory can no longer be taught in Oklahoma and COVID-19 vaccine use can not be mandated.
"We also passed a bill making Oklahoma a second amendment sanctuary state," Patzkowsky said.
Dobrinski hit on redistricting, saying he was very excited to be still part of the equation in Woodward County. His district will once again include the southern part of Woodward and the county.
"Woodward County is important to me," he said. "You deserve as many strong voices as you can get going forward."
While overall pleased with the session, Dobrinksi said he was disappointed in the legislature's inability to prevent Gov. Kevin Still's health care privatization plan.
"That's the only thing I am not where he is right now," Dobrinski said. "Of all the rural hospitals, pharmacies and health care providers, I had not a single constituent contact me in support of the governor's plan."
The governor's plan to privatize the medicaid expansion has since been declared unconstitutional by the State Supreme Court, putting the entire expansion in a bit of flux.
Dobrinski also noted the legislature passed a Senate Bill 310 allowing prosecution of 15, 16 and 17-year-olds as adults in certain areas of violent crimes - adding that the juvenile justice code is in dire need of updating.
Newton said the transportation department was fully funded this year.
"We are getting caught up on bridges so you're going to see more resurfacing projects, especially on two-lane roads (in rural areas)."
Newton said the legislature also gave the transportation department authority to bond up to $200 million for surfacing projects and that more money from the county roads and bridges fund will be coming to rural counties where it is needed.
Newton said the state redistricting should be fine, but when official census numbers come out in August, legislators will need to return for a special session to draw the congressional districts.
Murdock said one accomplishment this year was adding $3 million to the Oklahoma State University veterinarian medical school, hopefully leading to more students taking up large animal medicine.
"It's getting harder to find a large animal vet in the state," he said.
He also discussed the issue of foreign investors buying land for marijuana growing.
"We worked with the Attorney General on legislation that if you are a medical marijuana business, 60 days after July 1 you have to sign an affidavit saying whether you have any foreign investment in the business," Murdock said. "If you do not sign it (affidavit) you will lose your license.
"Also in the bill if a license sets inactive after 180 days and the person is not legitimately trying to start a business, the person will lose the license. Criminal organizations are buying land, we're seeing it all over the state."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.