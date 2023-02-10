Area legislators were in Woodward on Friday for the first Eggs and Issues forum of 2023.
The event, put on by the Chamber of Commerce, was held at High Plains Technology Center and drew a nice crowd of interested parties and other constituents.
Education was at least part of the focus from the legislators and Rep. Carl Newton pointed out a couple of numbers of interest.
“Right now, Oklahoma is 48th (nationally) in education, right,” he asked the audience. “(But) If you took the Tulsa school district out of the equation, Oklahoma would be 25th in education, then if you took Oklahoma City district out the state wold be 15th.
“Rural Oklahoma is doing a good job at educating kids. We don’t need to change rural Oklahoma.”
The numbers were brought up more or less in relation to the governor and secretary of education’s proposal for education savings accounts or vouchers, which would in essence transfer tax money from public schools to private schools if a parent decided to send their child to a private school or do homeschooling.
Rep. Mike Dobrinski noted regardless of the name the plans are an opportunity to take money away from public schools, “which is absolutely a deal breaker for all us.”
The legislator indicated he would be interested in hearing more ideas but would not support anything that affects rural schools in a bad way.
The governor’s proposal didn’t appear to have a lot of support during an Oklahoma Press Association forum on Thursday either.
House Speaker Charles McCall noted he opposed the bill that failed in the State Senate last year and said “everybody sees it still the same way this year,” in the House.
McCall said the House was looking for ideas or legislation that “will do something for a student in all parts of the state.”
Democratic leaders were unanimously opposed to any voucher type legislation.
All of the area legislators on Friday said they were a “hard no” vote on State Question 820, which would legalize marijuana for recreational use in Oklahoma. The election is on March 7.
Dobrinski said he is working on the Terry Peach North Canadian Water Restoration Act that would take an aggressive approach to dealing with invasive red cedar trees.
Rep. Kenton Patzkowsky said he was working on a number agriculture related bills including combating red cedars, foreign ownership of land, burn bans and drought relief.
Sen. Casey Murdock said he was bringing up his measure again that would forbid the state from doing business with companies (primarily some large eastern banks) that are against second amendment rights.
He also has a measure to bring emergency medical service personnel under the same retirement system as police officers and firefighters.
Newton made a special presentation to Woodward Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Director Rachael Van Horn for her work on developing the Fort Supply Preservation Authority to handle the 3,200 acres that was formerly William S. Key Correctional Center. Van Horn, others in the area and legislators have worked to get the authority started almost since the announcement the prison was closing back in June of 2021.
“That has the potential to be a game changer for Northwest Oklahoma,” he said.
Newton said one bill he is authoring would be a state referendum to allow a county, if it so desires, to increase sales tax for emergency medical services.
“I want to let the people decide that, not legislators,” he said.
The legislators noted there a number of ideas on possible tax reforms and it would take time to see how they play out.
