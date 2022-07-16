Many hospitals around the country are dealing with staffing shortages.
AllianceHealth Woodward is making some changes to make things better for current and future staff. Newman Memorial in Shattuck is making some changes as well.
Alliance Health Director of Marketing and Outreach Doug Ross said, “patient care is continuing without disruption and we are merging our medical-surgical and ICU units to maximize efficiencies for our staff. We are continuing to admit any patients who require intensive care, medical-surgery, or obstetric care. Our employees play a critical role in helping us deliver care to the community and we appreciate each individual on our team for their commitment.”
AllianceHealth CEO, Chris Wolf noted some other changes being made.
“This year, we’ve expanded our employee benefits offerings to include a new student loan repayment program, up to $20K for nurses and some clinical positions,” he said. “(We have) Increased financial support for education reimbursement, now $5K for all employees and coverage of licensing costs. We’ve also augmented existing 401(k) benefits.
“People consider many factors when choosing where to work and we hope these enhanced education benefits will help us retain and recruit a strong team.”
Wolf discussed more plans that will begin this summer.
“Expanding access to primary care has been another priority. AllianceHealth Medical Group-Family Medicine is open at 1021 Oklahoma Ave, in the new Western Medical building,” he said. “This location will be a walk-in clinic, with extended hours and will be staffed by two new local providers, Chelsey Tapia, APRN- CNP and Brandi Fisher, APRN, FNP-C.
“In August, we will welcome an internal medicine physician, Gabriel DeCarvalho, M.D., to our team and the Woodward community. Dr. DeCarvalho’s office will be located at 908 19th St. We also are actively recruiting for physicians to expand our gynecological and obstetrics service lines. These are positive developments for our hospital and the community.”
Some changes that Newman Memorial is making to curb the staffing shortages is cross-training between employees.
“This so that our core group is more versatile in keeping key areas functioning and covered. Newman is currently recruiting for several positions, including all nursing positions (CNA, LPN, RN),” said Joey Burgtorf, director of operations. “We have been actively growing during the last 2 years and need additional staff to continue this current trend. The fact is, we need all of these rural hospitals to survive and thrive to truly meet the needs of Northwest Oklahoma and to do that, we all need nurses.”
Incentives for the new nurses are made to ensure that salaries and benefit packages remain very competitive in the current market.
“We’ve also initiated shift differentials, bonuses for high census days along with creating a culture of caring that extends not only to our patients but to our staff/co-workers as well,” Burgtorf said.
Future endeavors include Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) services and the addition of two physicians who are dual certified in Family Medicine and Gynecology/Obstetrics to start in August of 2023.
“We are laying the groundwork now to be able to start Obstetrics back up at Newman,” Burgtorf said.
Newman is now offering Physical Therapy, Speech Pathology and Occupational Therapy services. Pulmonology and Endocrinology are available via telemedicine.
Senior Life Solutions is their newest department of the hospital, opened at the end of April. This is an intensive out-patient mental health program designed to meet the unique needs of senior citizens. This program includes intake and follow-up with a psychiatrist, via telemedicine, and both individual and group therapy appointments conducted by a full-time licensed therapist.
To learn more information or to apply at either AllianceHealth or Newman Memorial visit https://www.alliancehealthwoodward.com/career-opportunities or https://newmanmemorialhospital.org/careers/,
