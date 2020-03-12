Some good old cowboy common sense may come in handy as the Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads through the country.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is suggesting everyone stay 6 to 10 feet away from each other, the livestock still needs to be fed and watered, the children still need an education, and parents still need to bring in a paycheck.
Unfortunately even in Northwest Oklahoma the hand sanitizer, alcohol, and soap aisles in the stores are running pretty bare. And with the daily updates and over 15 pages of information on the CDC website, is there any wonder?
Right now hospitals are asking people not to come in to the emergency room unless they are in respiratory distress or have underlying causes, and even then, to call the hospital or an ambulance if you think you may have COVID-19, according to Newman Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Neely.
“We're vulnerable from the nursing home, the hospice, the home health, the EMS and people just walking in,” Neely said.
Rural hospitals already tend to be short-staffed. The CDC is telling healthcare workers they cannot go to work for at least 14 days after they’ve been exposed to a high risk patient. At this time, it is not known if workers compensation or some other means will help cover the lost income for those employees.
In order to protect care workers, employees need to have N95 masks, gowns, gloves, and then just a face shield and goggles, said Infection Control Officer Myra Estrada, LPN.
“Right now, it's just basically preventing any kind of spread,” Estrada said. “Then just education as far as the nursing, what to ask the patients and isolate those patients.”
Preventing the spread of infection has been of primary importance for the hospital, especially since the Ebola outbreak. Between inspections and requirements of the state, infection control is a very big deal and taken very seriously, said Director of Respiratory Therapy Brad Bunch, RN.
“When we see a patient in the emergency room, there's a list of questions that we have to ask and several years ago (the question) was added, have you been out of the country in the last 30 days," Bunch said.
Patients who need to stay in the hospital will be placed in a negative air-flow isolation room. In these rooms, the air is sucked outside of the building instead of circulated, in order to help prevent spread inside the facility to all the workers and patients. Newman Memorial Hospital has two isolation rooms available, according to Bunch.
“We put them (patients) in their own room, so we can separate them from the rest of the staff and other patients,” Estrada said. “Depending on how ill they are, they can go home and be quarantined at home.”
All the N95 filtering face masks being produced are going directly to the government, according to Bunch.
The emergency room had to move masks from the countertops because people were taking them. Now you have to ask for one, or if they notice you are coughing, they will give you one.
“We have to conserve resources,” Bunch said.
According to Bunch, wearing a mask or that cowboy handkerchief will help protect those around you if you have a cough.
“If you're actively healthy, more than likely then you know, you can probably get over it,” Estrada said. “But if you have the lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, you might need a little bit of extra help.”
While coronavirus is not new, this a totally new strain. It is of the same family, but it is a strain that is new to this family of coronaviruses, according to Bunch.
“Much like flu, you have your everyday flu we've had for years,” Bunch explained. “But then, every once in a while, there's a flu strain that just becomes very virulent and kind of wipes out the normal flu that you have year in and year out as these viruses mutate and change.”
According to Bunch, COVID-19 seems to scare people because of how highly infectious it is. While flu is usually hard on children and young people, this virus seems to target older people. Those with underlying diseases such as heart disease, lung disease and so on are most susceptible.
“The incubation period was anywhere from four to eight days, sometimes longer. You can get exposed and become pretty sick pretty quick,” Bunch shared.
You may actually be have the virus and be walking around because you're feeling alright and you're exposing everybody else, according to Bunch. Once you feel sick, you should quarantine yourself in your home until you no longer have signs of fever and your cough has improved.
“Many of them (patients) present with a pneumonia and that pneumonia progresses to this horrible inflammation,” Bunch said. “If you're immunosuppressed or you have, older patient or other problems. It quickly goes from inflammation to a ARDS, which is Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which is a bad thing to have. Or, it develops into pneumonia and into sepsis and then you have multiple organ failure. So it's a nasty bug.”
You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers, according to the CDC.
To see the CDC recommendations for protecting your community, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community or call their number at 800-232-4636 for questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.