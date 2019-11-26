Here are upcoming holiday plans for some area communities.
Buffalo
Saturday, Nov. 30 is Santa Day at the Buffalo Theatre starting at 1 p.m. with a free movie following at 2 p.m. and BCOC train rides, weather permitting.
Sunday, Dec. 1 is the Community tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the Plaza in the center of town with caroling, cider, hot cocoa, cookies, wagon team rides to the Lighting it UP Stone City Christmas Display on the south end of town.
On Friday, Dec. 6, Buffalo businesses will hold various appreciation open house events.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Buffalo Theatre is hosting the annual Christmas Home Tours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. with tickets and maps available that day at the theatre.
Shattuck
On Saturday, Dec. 7, Shattuck is hosting their 2019 Christmas Shopping Event on Main Street with a Children’s Shopping Mall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Chamber Hall and then an Annual Sip ’n Shop from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with stores open late with deals and specials for shoppers.
On Dec. 11, the Shattuck Chamber of Commerce presents a parade at 6 p.m. with Santa in the gym afterwards.
Gage
On Friday, Nov. 29, Gage is having a homemade cookie contest from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tom Peer Community Center.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the Community Christmas Celebration is at the Tom Peer Community Center beginning with a parade at 4 p.m. followed by cookies, hot chocolate and photos with Santa. Bring an ornament for the community Christmas tree to be entered in the drawing for the turkey giveaway.
Gage’s Christmas lighting contest judging will be held on Dec. 21 at 7 p.m.
