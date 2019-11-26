Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will change to a mixture of wintry precipitation later at night. Low 31F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.