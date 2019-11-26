Update:
According to Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer, firefighters are still working to put out a grassfire southwest of Mooreland Tuesday afternoon. They are currently working at Whitehorse Ranch as of about 4:30 p.m.
The winds are beginning to shift to the northwest, which is helping firefighters get ahead of the blaze, Lehenbauer said. Gusts of wind during the fire reached up to 60 mph but have slowed to about 30 or 40 mph.
While the fire has not been deemed contained, it is considered safe enough that some crews are beginning to head to Ellis County for a fire about a mile and a half from Fargo. An evacuation warning has already been given for Fargo as crews continue to battle the blaze, Lehenbauer said.
Initial reports indicate two lived-in structures were lost, along with multiple outbuildings, but there is not an official count yet. No homes within city limits were lost, although the fire burned into a few backyards, Lehenbauer said. No injuries have been reported at this time, Lehenbauer said.
The Pioneer Room in Woodward is open to those that have been evacuated from the area, Lehenbauer said. The Mooreland Nursing Center residents were moved to the hospital in Woodward.
Area firefighters are battling a wildfire threatening parts of Mooreland Tuesday afternoon. Woodward County Emergency Management issued an evacuation order for areas of Mooreland asking people to evacuate to the east and southeast.
As of 2:30 p.m., there were several structures in the area that were threatened by the fire. Units from several other counties were called in to assist.
As of 2:45 p.m., evacuations were underway at the Mooreland Nursing Home, according to scanner traffic. Some of those evacuated were being taken to AllianceHealth Woodward.
Fire units from Mooreland, Woodward and others were already on the scene along with several county roadgraders. Sharon and Mutual also have fire units either on scene.
Woodward County Emergency Management requested a fire warning for the county shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after a wildfire was reported southwest of Mooreland and moving rapidly northeast.
The evacuation area is bounded by Oklahoma 50 and County Road 212 on the west; County Road 217 on the east; County Road 41 on the south; and County Road 34 on the north.
Another fire was being reported in the Ellis County area.
The story will be updated as more information becomes available.
