Two paramedic instructors, and some of their students from Oklahoma recently went to Nashville, Tenn. for the global HOSA competition for Health Occupation Students of America
HOSA is a student-led organization that promotes career opportunities in health industries and seeks to deliver quality health care for everyone in the world. Thirty countries were represented at the Nashville competition.
Ethan Flynt, from Shattuck, recently won first place in the Oklahoma championship. Then two Oklahoma instructors (Lisa Dyer and Kelly Higdon) and three Oklahoma students went to Nashville for the international HOSA championship. Flynt won 2nd place in this event.
While in Nashville, Flynt, his teammates, and supervisors, utilized their EMT skills. When leaving their hotel they heard a woman scream. She and the man with her were both severely injured. Flynt and his team ran to the victims and began providing lifesaving first aid.
An angry homeless man, Kelvin Edwards, had brutally attacked Kevin and Leanne Craft repeatedly after Edwards discovered a Rescue Mission was closed. The three of them are believed to be total strangers to each other before the attacks.
It was just a surprise that their individual paths crossed, the violence occurred, and temporary medical care was nearby because of the HOSA Conference. Oklahoma’s medics, near the scene of the crime, did just as they were trained to do.
“We stopped the blood with quick clot tourniquets that were twisted tight,” said Flynt, who is also on the EMS staff in Ellis County and Woods County.
When the severely injured couple were stabilized by Flynt and his team, the local police personally transported the injured couple to a nearby hospital in police cars. Otherwise the Crafts would not survive the long wait for an ambulance, Flynt explained. Area ambulances were at a massive building fire about 20 minutes away.
Witnesses to this horrendous crime of violence may be traumatized and need individual or group counseling sessions. These can help the witnesses unable to get the violent images out of their minds. Flynt highly recommends utilizing counseling, when needed. He has personally utilized it himself. He has seen many tragic sights during his EMT training and work with the fire department, EMS transports, and emergency rooms at hospitals, to name a few.
“It takes experience and time to gain the control you need for the job,” Flynt said. “Be calm. Control breathing and provide the best care you can.”
Denise Longhofer is the operations manager for the Ellis County Emergency Medical in Shattuck. She remembers Flynt coming to begin his EMT classes.
“He was quiet, and shy, in his first EMT classes. It took him awhile to step out of his shyness,” Longhofer said. “Now he has the best bedside manner.”
Longhofer has been amazed at Flynt’s commitment and continuing education and his work as an EMT. “He takes two days of school every week, works 60 hours at the Shattuck EMS and hours at the Watonga EMS,” Longhofer said.
Oklahoma has a variety of Technology Centers across the state. The Kiamichi Technology Center is in Poteau, Oklahoma and that is where Flynt takes classes and tests as he pursues his quest to be an EMT, Advanced EMT, EMSA, and eventually go to college for his Bachelors of Nursing, Nurse Practitioner, Medic, and Flight Nurse, before going into rural Family Medicine in Oklahoma. Flynt has long-range plans for making a difference in the lives of others in rural settings that are needing medical attention.
EMT and EMS programs in Oklahoma must be certified by NREMT (National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians). Flynt already has over 600 hours of training which include the following: operating room- 32 hours, lab- 8 hrs, ICU- 32 hours, pediatric ICU- 32 hours, ambulance- 100 hours, dialysis- 8 hours. When Flynt completes his EMS and paramedic training, he will already have 60 hours of college credit to apply toward his Nursing degree.
Flynt relies strongly on his faith as he faces the various challenges and tragedies in life that he sees first-hand with both his medic training and medic jobs.
“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” quoted Flynt from Philippians 4:13.
