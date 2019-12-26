As is typical for this time of year, things are very dry. Woodward could see some relief over the next couple of days but it won’t be much.
According to Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer, our area could see somewhere between a tenth to a half inch of rain.
The best chances of rain will be the early hours Friday morning with showers throughout the day Friday. The rain should clear the area by lunch on Saturday, Lehenbauer said.
There is a very small chance of snow for the area but Lehenbauer expects it to be minimal, mixing with the rain, and disappearing quickly.
“We’re in a low level drought according to the state outlook, so we’re definitely very dry, which is typical for this time of year,” Lehenbauer explained.
Lehenbauer went on to say the dry spell is expected to last until late February or early March. Residents should use caution when burning outside. Keep a vigilant eye on conditions and the weather as high winds are expected to hit Saturday.
Temperatures are expected to be in the 40s and 50s over the weekend and into the new year, Lehenbauer said. Another system is expected to move through the area around New Year’s Day.
