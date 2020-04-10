Spring holiday plans have changed. Whatever your tradition, sunrise services or family barbecue, it’s changed. With some creativity, families can enjoy the holiday and still respect their neighbors.
While maneuvering through the social distancing dilemma many local churches are getting creative with their fellowship.
“We did a Palm Procession by handing palm branches to people in cars and having them cruise by the church,” Laverne and Rosston United Methodist Church Pastor Stephen Hale said. “We videoed them and set that to music and used that in the absence of our children for our Palm Procession in service.”
Knowing that Easter is an important time for churches to gather but wanting to ensure social distancing guidelines are kept, City Manager Alan Riffel asked in a recent press release that individuals stay in their vehicles when attending drive-in services in their parking lots.
“Through Christ we can have peace when there is trouble. Hope when there is uncertainty,” 1000 Hills Ranch Church Pastor John Paul said. “Confidence that our savior is for us in traumatic times, and even be in good cheer, joyful when circumstances seem unlikely.”
