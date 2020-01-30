A hydrogen chloride gas leak at the Deepwater Chemical plant near the Woodward airport forced evacuation of a square mile area for a brief time Thursday afternoon.
Woodward County Emergency Manager Matt Lehenbauer issued the evacuation order at 2:35 p.m. Thursday for an area from NS1906 and EW40 to EW 39. The evacuations included the Juvenile Detention Center and totaled more than 100 people, according to Lehenbauer.
A little later at 3:10 p.m., Lehenbauer reported that the facility had stopped the leak and the gas plume had dissipated. Residents and workers in the area of the airport and industrial park were allowed to return.
The evacuation only lasted about 40 minutes until Deepwater Chemical's hazardous materials team was able to stop the leak, Lehenbauer said.
Deepwater Chemicals issued this statement just before 5 p.m. on Thursday:
"On Thursday, 1/30/20 at approximately 2:45 PM Deepwater Chemicals experienced an upset in one of its chemical processes resulting in a chemical release of hydrogen chloride gas to the atmosphere.
The company implemented its emergency response including notification of the local fire department and the office of emergency management of the incident.
The upset condition of the process was quickly isolated and brought under control. As a precautionary measure the office of emergency management issued an evacuation notification for the surrounding area of the facility. The evacuation order was lifted with no impact to the surrounding community or environment.
The facility has resumed normal operations.
The company extends its gratitude to the Woodward Fire Department for their swift response and support of this incident."
