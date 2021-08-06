lengthy agenda will face Woodward County Commissioners when they gather for their weekly meeting in the courthouse.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Monday.
Approval of the county handbook in a meeting of county officers headlines the agenda. Officers have been working on the handbook for several months. Two other resolutions for officers include approval of the drug and alcohol testing policy and approval of the safety manual.
In a slowdown of sorts, only on request for certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority goes before the commission on Monday. The request is from Ventures, LLC for the NE NE Section 12 T20N R21W 40 acres in district two.
Also on the agenda is a discussion with county officers and the emergency management director.
The remainder of the agenda includes:
- Action on county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations for July
- Determining the maximum monthly highway expenditures for July
- Monthly reports of officers
- Court clerk records management and preservation monthly report
- Action on a permit for a pipeline crossing for Ervin Cable Construction in District 3.
- Revised application for temporary appropriations for FY 2021-2022.
- Action on transfer of appropriations out of general use tax into jail use tax.
- Monthly report of the county treasurer to the state auditor and inspector for July 2021
- Any new or unforeseen business
*****
The Woodward Board of Education will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the school administration building, 10th and Main.
Board members will recognize the 2021 FCCLA Parliamentary Procedure National Champions before hearing a report from Superintendent Kyle Reynolds.
After the consent agenda, two action topics are scheduled for discussion - the schools COVID-19 Pandemic Plan and the radio broadcasting agreement for the 2021-2022 school year.
An executive session is scheduled to discuss the August District Personnel Report and Athletic Extra Duty Stipends. Votes are scheduled in open session.
*****
The Woodward Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly luncheon on Monday at the Conference Center.
The event starts at 11:45 a.m. and will feature in part the Woodward Boomer football team for the 2021 season.
Guest speaker is Toby Rowland, "The Voice of the Sooners." He serves as radio play-by-play for OU football, men's basketball and baseball as well as hosting various coaches shows.
Rowland is also an author and after the luncheon will be at Compass Athletes for a book signing of "Unhitch the Wagons," from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
