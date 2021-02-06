Woodward County Commissioners meet Monday morning at 10 a.m. in the commissioners office at the courthouse.
In addition to regular business and reports, the board will hear an update from Brooke Havel on the juvenile detention center.
A certificate of compliance for the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered for Sharon Block of Business Correas Collection Original at Block 14, Lot 6-8 in District 2.
County officers will discuss the county handbook.
Commissioners will consider a county cash fund estimate of needs and request for appropriations as well as a resolution determining maximum monthly highway expenditures for January 2021.
The board will consider board members for the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission (MAPC) representing Woodward County:
Vernon Peck – 2 year; Roger Wagner – 2 year’ Alan Case Sr. – 4 year; Bill Fanning – 4 year; Vernie Matt – Ex-Officio
A reappointment of Matt for a three-year term as Oklahoma Economic Development Authority (OEDA) board member will be considered.
Commissioners will consider the report of the County Treasurer to the State Auditor and Inspector for the month of January 2021.
The board will consider the Court Clerk’s records management and preservation monthly report for February 2021.
Commissioners will consider the appointment of Kelsey Bates to the Woodward County Fair Board for the District 2 seat.
Hauling donated with county equipment will be considered for donated dirt off the property of Mark Messenger near NS214 and EW55 in District 2.
