City of Woodward will meet in the Commission Chambers of City Hall on Monday at 7 p.m. for their first meeting of the month.
On the city’s consent docket are reappointments of John Brown to the Convention and Visitors Committee and Jeff Wilson to the Parks and Beautification Board, as well as a resolution to vote for Trustee of the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement Fund. Also on the docket are Facilities Use Agreements with Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church, 101 Classic Bowl Foundation, Horsepower Promotions, Inc., High Plains Technology Center and the Woodward County Fair Board.
The board will consider a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for the purchase of tasers and accessories.
An Operations Agreement for school resource officers with the Woodward Public School District will also be considered.
*****
High Plains Technology Center regular board meeting will be Monday at 5:30 p.m.
In addition to regular business the board will go into executive session to discuss hiring a part-time Technical Applications Program instructor for the 2020 fiscal year.
The board will consider a $251,390 general fund encumbrance for the 2020 fiscal year.
The activity fund for July 2019 will be reviewed, as well as the activity fund management plan for the 2020 fiscal year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.