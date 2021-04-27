The 25th Annual Northwest Cattlemen’s Foundation (NWOCF) Cattlemen’s Ball is coming up.
On Saturday, May 8, around 250 area cattlemen are expected to converge on the Woodward County Event Center in hopes to raise scholarship money for area ag students. Doors open at 5 p.m.
“They're approaching $250,000 in scholarships that they've given over this 25-year period to students from this area that are going to school (in agricultural studies),” NWOCF Scholarship Committee Chair Dana Bay said.
“We go around to the different businesses, and ask for donations of items that we can sell in a live auction or in silent auction," Bay said. “Or, just in general, donations to help with the cost of the ball and things. Because the more money we can raise like that, the more money we can turn around and give in scholarships.”
The evening will begin with a steak dinner at 6:30 p.m. followed by a live auction. Then a casino will be set up with a live band. A silent auction will be open all evening.
“Panhandle Dirt Band is our band this year. And of course everybody knows them from this area,” Bay said. “It's always a good time.”
The evening is come as you are.
“You have people that really dress up, that kind of make it like a little black cocktail dress night,” Bay said. “And you'll see guys that show up that look like they just finished working calves before they got there.”
NWOCF is still looking for sponsorships for items for the auctions.
“They’re still looking for sponsorships for tables,” Bay said. “A business can buy a table that will be reserved for them and either their employees or guests and it'll have a sponsorship placard on it.”
For tickets or to donate, contact a board member or leave a message on the Facebook page (Facebook.com/NWOCF) and someone will contact you.
For more information, call Vonda Smith at 580-334-6914.
