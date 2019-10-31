A teen from Alva has been charged with first degree rape.
Donald Brian Blalock, 16, of Alva, has been charged in case YO-2019-1 as a youthful offender. Oklahoma’s Youthful Offender Act allows teenagers charged with serious crimes the opportunity for release into the community if they complete a treatment program. It gives a sentencing alternative for those teenagers, rather than dealing with them purely as a juvenile or as an adult.
Blalock is charged with rape – first degree (by force or fear) and with pornography – procure / produce / distribute / possess juvenile pornography. Both charges are felonies. The rape charge is punishable by five years to life in prison. The pornography charge is punishable by imprisonment for not more than 20 years or a fine of not more than $25,000, or by both such fine and imprisonment.
According to an affidavit by District Attorney’s Investigator Steve Tanio, on Aug. 30 Alva Police School Resource Officer Ronald Vasquez reported a sexual assault involving high school students that was alleged to have occurred on Aug. 25 at an Alva residence.
Woods County Undersheriff Keith Dale reported interviewing the 16-year-old female involved who said during the evening of Aug. 24 she and a 15-year-old friend went to Blalock’s residence. There they met Blalock and another male friend. They were in Blalock’s bedroom when the other male and female went into the bathroom. She said the rape occurred at that time although she told Blalock no and to stop.
Dale reported to Tanio that he conducted a post-Miranda interview with Blalock with his father present. Blalock admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse but said it was consensual.
On Aug. 31, Dale interviewed the 15-year-old female friend of the victim. She said the victim told her, “I didn’t want to do it but he did it.”
Also on Aug. 31, Dale interviewed the 15-year-old male who said after he left the residence, he received a text message from Blalock who said he’d received a text stating the victim had been raped. The male said he and Blalock discussed the allegations over text messaging, and Blalock instructed him to delete those texts which he did.
On Aug. 31, Dale obtained consent to search Blalock’s cellphone from Blalock and his father. He provided the phone to Tanio who performed a digital extraction of the device. Dale also obtained the passcode to Blalock’s social media application Snapchat, “My Eyes Only” feature. Upon opening this feature, Tanio observed a sexually explicit video of Blalock and an underage female engaging in sexual activity. Dale was told by Blalock that this was his current juvenile girlfriend, according to Tanio’s affidavit.
Charges were filed on Oct. 22. According to online records, Blalock has been released on a $10,000 bond. His next court appearance is Nov. 13.
Note: This article was provided by the Alva Review-Courier, written by Marione Martin.
