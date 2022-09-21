Woodward High School Alumni are invited to come by the Woodward Arts Theatre to register or update contact information on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. or Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
With the ever changing digital age, the alumni committee is making some changes.
“By next year, we hope to have some very user-friendly ways to stay in the loop such as Facebook and other social media,” said Laurie Steenbergen, executive director of the Woodward Arts and Theatre Council. “We love the idea of moving the registration to the theatre. With the parade downtown and so much available within the immediate area, it makes sense.”
Steenbergen added, “Also, we hope to be able to inform returning alumni of some of the many things to do in the area that either didn’t exist before or just were not on their radars as high school students.
“The Marquee will be lit up all week and weekend so if anyone is interested in dragging Main to have a blast from the past are welcome to.”
Any classes with current groups and facebook pages are encouraged to get the information to Steenbergen so that in the future these groups can be notified of what’s available.
“For anyone coming in on Thursday this year, we have the Jersey Tenors in town at the theatre. They are a world-class act and something that sells out all over the country. I think it’s really fun to think about seeing this group in the setting of your hometown theatre no matter where you are living now,” she said. “The theatre will be open on Friday afternoon for tours before the parade and have materials available. If people would like to schedule another time, they only have to message our Facebook page,” she said.
Any alums who would be interested in helping over the next year please contact Steenbergen to become a part of it. Ideas range from digital photo booths for the honored classes to maps of all activities that can be accessed digitally.
To find out more information, call 580-256-7120, woodwardartstheatreok@gmail.com or find them on Facebook at Woodward Arts & Theatre Council, Inc.
On Friday, alumni are also invted to attend the pep rally at Boomer Fieldhouse starting around 1:30 p.m. The annual homecoming parade is at 3:30 p.m. and homecoming ceremonies will be held before the game against Cache, which kicks off at 7 p.m.
The weekend is capped off on Sunday with the induction of the Woodward High School Hall of Fame Class at the Conference Center. Dinner starts at 1 p.m. followed by the induction ceremony.
Inducted this year are Joey Miller and Kala Bowers-Gaines, Oran Highly, Roxy Merklin, Delbert and Evelyn Gentry and the 1959 state championship boys track team.
