Landon E. Hise has been named Chief Executive Officer for AllianceHealth Woodward effective Sept 16.
In his 13 years of experience in the health industry and his 5 years experience as a hospital CEO, he has built a strong track record of success, in physician recruitment, expansion of services, and operational leadership, and he has demonstrated passion for service and quality excellence.
Most recently, Hise was CEO for AllianceHealth Clinton, a 56 bed acute care facility. While there, he was very instrumental in improving the community use of the hospital, by recruiting several primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and specialists. Prior to that, he served as the CEO of Cordell Memorial Hospital in Cordell for 4 years. During his tenure there, Cordell Memorial was ranked a top rural hospital in the United States in 2015, 2016, and 2017.
After growing up and attending high school in Hooker, OK in the Oklahoma panhandle, Hise earned an Associate of Applied Science in Radiologic Technology, from Southwestern Oklahoma State University, an Associate of Science in Business also from Southwestern, and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Care Administration from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach Alabama. He’s also on track to complete an Executive Master of Health Administration degree from Trinity University next year.
Landon has been named one of “Oklahoma’s Most Admired CEO’s”, and named to the” List of Achievers under 40” by The Journal Record in 2018 and 2019, and Oklahoma’s youngest hospital CEO at the age of 30 in 2014.
In addition to spending time with his family, Hise values community involvement and has been active in the City Council, Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, and church activities.
Chairman of the AllianceHealth Woodward Board of Trustees, Ira Smith stated, “The Board and I are happy to announce that Landon Hise has accepted the position as AllianceHealth Woodward CEO. Smith continued, “Those of us who interviewed Landon were impressed with his achievements in improving quality, while engaging those he worked with – both internally and externally. He’s going to be a dynamic leader for AllianceHealth Woodward as we continue to grow services and enhance the quality of care.”
While serving as Woodward’s Interim CEO, Hise has been very impressed with the staff.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Hise said. "Since I’m from Hooker and am familiar with the area, I know rural Oklahoma and understand the challenges we face. The prospects for AllianceHealth Woodward are great, and I’m eager to work with the board, staff, and physicians to realize that greatness.”
