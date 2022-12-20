AllianceHealth has informed the City of Woodward it will not renew the lease for the Woodward hospital when it expires on November 30, 2023. Until that date, AllianceHealth will continue to operate the hospital and deliver safe, quality healthcare services for patients.
City leaders have committed to seek a new organization to lease and operate the Woodward hospital to provide healthcare services to the people of Northwest Oklahoma. Work to identify potential operators is underway.
The announcement came as a joint statement from AllianceHealth and the City of Woodward.
No reason for the decision by the hospital group was given and a spokesman said in an email this was all the information available at this time.
“Identifying a new provider is a top priority and of utmost importance for the benefit and assurance of our community, dedicated healthcare professionals, staff and support personnel,” said Shaun Barnett, city manager. “AllianceHealth has played an important role in our community since 2007 and we appreciate the time they have given us to plan for a smooth transition.”
“We have enjoyed a positive relationship with Woodward over the years and it has been a privilege to serve residents with safe quality care,” said Keaton Francis, Interim Chief Executive Officer of AllianceHealth Woodward. “The medical staff and employees of this hospital are a part of this community too and they are dedicated to their patients.”
AllianceHealth is committed to a smooth/seamless transition to the new provider.
City leaders and AllianceHealth will provide updates as key milestones are reached over the coming months, according to the statement.
