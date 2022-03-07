Chris Wolf has been named Chief Executive Officer for AllianceHealth Woodward effective March 28, 2022. Wolf brings more than 35 years of experience in the healthcare industry, with nearly 24 years as a hospital CEO.
Over his career, Wolf has served at hospitals in South Carolina, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Alaska, building a strong track record of success in physician recruitment; capital improvements; expansion of services; operational leadership; and high employee, physician, and patient satisfaction. In each of his roles, he has demonstrated passion for service and quality excellence.
Wolf holds a bachelor’s degree in General Biology/Pre-Med from Fort Lewis College in Durango, Co.
Chairman of the AllianceHealth Woodward Board of Trustees, Ira Smith stated, “The Board and I are happy to announce that Chris Wolf has accepted the position as AllianceHealth Woodward CEO. Those of us who interviewed Chris were impressed with his achievements in improving quality, while engaging those he worked with – both internally and externally. He’s going to be a dynamic leader for AllianceHealth Woodward as we continue to grow services and enhance the quality of care.”
While visiting AllianceHealth Woodward, Wolf was very impressed with the staff, saying, “My wife and I are very excited to join the tremendously dedicated team of healthcare professionals at Alliance Health Woodward. From my first meeting, I could sense the positive attitude and indomitable spirit of the team of dedicated staff. As an Oklahoma native, I look forward to many years of worthwhile work and fostering relationships in Woodward, while building on the exceptional healthcare services already in place. What greater pleasure in life than to serve others in need.”
The Board of Trustees also extends sincere thanks to Todd Williams, CFO, interim CEO, for his dedication, time, and commitment to AllianceHealth Woodward during this time of transition.
