The 8th annual Oklahoma Local Agriculture Summit is scheduled for March 1-3 at the Stoney Creek Hotel in Broken Arrow.
There are more than 37 registered farmers markets and 400 Agritourism producers in Oklahoma, providing quality and tasty local food and enjoyment to communities across the state.
“Agritourism is where agriculture and tourism intersect – when farms and ranches invite the public onto their property to experience the produce, wildlife, trails and more that they have to offer," said Micaela Danker Halverson, agritourism coordinator with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry. "Agritourism destinations offer a huge variety of entertainment, education, relaxation, outdoor adventures, shopping and dining experiences.
The focus of the conference is to increase the availability of local food in Oklahoma, communities and strengthen farmers markets and Agritourism sites through education and networking opportunities.
Featured speakers include Oklahoma Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, Oklahoma Secretary of Ag Blayne Arthur and others. The conference is put on by the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, ONIE project, Langston University and key stakeholders from agricultural, community and public health agencies.
Topics will include accepting SNAP/EBT, growing practices, marketing to consumers, and more. A locally sourced meal on March 2 will be provided to all registrants.
All events associated with the summit are free to attend; however, registration is required for each event. Registration is open online at www.onieproject.org/oklas and will close on march 1 at noon or once capacity is met.
More information on Oklahoma’s Agritourism industry can be found at www.oklahomaagritourism.com.
