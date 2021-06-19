The Woodward City Commission will meet Monday evening at 7 p.m. in the City Hall chambers on Main Street.
The consent docket includes several facilities use agreements with Woodward Kiwanis Club, Woodward AMBUCS and the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association.
Supplemental budget amendments will be considered to the fiscal year 2021/2022 grant fund budget and Woodward Municipal Authority debt service fund.
The board will consider a fiscal year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with the International Association of Fire Fighters (Local 2560).
An interlocal governmental agreement with the Woodward County Board of Commissioners will be considered relative to answering and dispatching both 911 and administrative calls for the Woodward County Sheriff’s office.
The commission will consider mowing agreements with Green Zebra Services and Lawn and Order Lawn Care, LLC for mowing City-owned properties.
The board will consider bids for concrete and street overlay, as well as 13th and Elm waterline replacement.
A land lease at West Woodward Airport will be considered.
Depository account proposals will be considered.
The commission will consider lease agreements with Enterprise Fleet Management.
An ordinance amendment will be considered to establish charges to be billed with water bill for the collection of solid waste, adding tree limb and/or tree trimming disposal.
The board will consider an operations agreement with the Woodward Public School District for school resource officers.
