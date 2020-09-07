Several proposed agreements are on the agenda for Tuesday's Woodward City Commission meeting.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers at city hall. The meeting is Tuesday this time due to the Labor Day holiday on Monday.
User agreements dominate the consent agenda. They include:
• Agreement with Woodward Public Schools and the Woodward Softball Homerun Club for use of the softball complex
• Agreement with NW Grocery Getters Car Club for use of the burnout pad at Crystal Beach for a car burnout show on Sept. 19.
• Agreement with American Volkssport Association for 5K and 10K walks at the Goetzinger Walking Trail on Sept. 12
• Agreement with the Woodward Community Foundation and Chamber of Commerce to use Crystal Beach Park for the annual Crystal Christmas light show.
Also on the consent agenda is a resolution to proceed with an application to the state for reimbursement of COVID-19 related public safety personnel costs.
Commissioners will take up a letter of engagement with FSW&B Certified Public Accountants for auditing services.
Also, officials will consider an annual lease agreement with Mewbourne Oil Company.
Another agreement up for consideration is an agricultural lease of 162 acres. Steve Purviance submitted the only bid to lease the property for $12,420.00 annually.
Officials will consider bids for resurfacing a playground at Crystal Beach Park. According to city documents the lowest and best bid of $34,750 was submitted by Platinum Playgrounds, LLC.
On the agenda are agreements between the city and APS FireCo for inspection and testing the city's portable fire extinguishers and kitchen hood systems and fire protection systems.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will take up the lease agreement with Mewbourne Oil Company and a lease agreement with Yamaha Motor Corporation USA for 15 golf carts and 1 utility cart at Boiling Springs Golf Club.
