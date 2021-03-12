Woodward County Commissioners have a number of items to consider at their weekly meeting Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The board will consider the appointment of receiving agents for the County Clerk and the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
Monthly reports of officers for February will be considered, as well as allocation of alcoholic beverage tax and other regular business.
Commissioners will consider a transfer of appropriations from fire fighting capital outlay into fire fighting mutual.
A public hearing for Chris and Becky Hobbs will be held for rezoning 270 Industrial Park North Section 15 T22N R20W, Lot 65 Containing 1.84 acres from A-1 agricultural to I-2 Industrial. Afterwards, the board will consider action.
The board will consider an agreement with the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO). NACCHO has received a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services to build the capacity of the local Medical Reserve Corps.
*****
Woodward City Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting is Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The board will consider routine items on the consent docket including a facility use agreement with the Woodward Round-Up Club. They will also consider re-appointments of Alan Case to the Visual Arts Commission and David Shore to the Board of Adjustment. An appointment of Laura Hayes to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission will also be considered.
Commissioners will hear reports from City Manager Alan Riffel, Mayor and individual commissioners.
As Woodward Municipal Authority, the board will also consider financial reports for the month of February.
A lease agreement with the Woodward Golf and Country Club will also be considered.
