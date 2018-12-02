Woodward County Commissioners will meet Monday morning in the courthouse for their weekly meeting, which starts at 10 a.m.
Commissioners will take action on multiple permit applications during the meeting:
Howard Drilling Company in District #1 for a temporary three inch waterline in Sections 23 & 27-T21N-R17W.
Select Energy in District #2 for a 12 inch temporary waterline in Section 32_T20N-R17W.
Select Energy In District #2 for a four inch temporary waterline in Section 33-T20N-R17W.
Commissioners will also take action on financing with CNB for District #1 for two John Deere CX-15 flex wing rotary cutters purchased off of state contract.
Commissioners will take action on financing with Oklahoma State Bank for a 2019 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 off state contract for Woodward County Fire Department.
Commissioners will take action on monthly reports of county officers for November followed by purchase orders.
At 11 a.m. commissioners will open sealed bids for a transfer switch for the Fair Grounds and Event Center (bid B-18-21).
*****
Barring some sort of new business, the Woodward City Commissioners should have an early night on Monday.
The lone item on the agenda is approval of the consent docket, which includes approving minutes of the last meeting and reaffirming a sports complex user agreement.
There could also be reports from the commissioners or the city manager.
Commissioners meet at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
*****
Members of the High Plains Technology Board may also have a short night for their monthly meeting.
The board meets at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s board room.
In addition to various reports, board members will vote on general fund encumbrances and the activity fund report.
