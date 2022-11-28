After a debate, the Woodward County Commissioners voted 2-1 to extend the burn ban for another week until Dec, 5th at their meeting Monday in the courthouse.
Woodward County received around a half inch of rain over the weekend, according to the Mesonet.
Commissioner Clint White for District No. 2 opposed the continuation of the ban.
“I spoke with Matt (Lehenbauer) last week and I’m not so sure that we meet all the requirements to continue the ban. We meet the first two, severe extreme or exceptional drought conditions. No more than one half inch forecasted within the next three days by the National Weather Service. Then we have to meet one of the following, which I feel like we don’t meet either.”
Those requirements are:
- Fire occurrence is significantly greater than normal for the season or initial attack on a significant number of wildland fires has been unsuccessful due to extreme fire behavior.
- Where data is available, more than 20 percent of the wildfires in the county have been caused by escaped debris burns or controlled burns.
White added, “I also contacted a couple of the fire chiefs and they were OK with letting the ban expire. How I interpret the requirements, is that we’re in our dormant season, so it’s not uncommon for things to be dry and dead at this time of the year. It would be different if it was in the summer, but we are the only county in the state that has a burn ban.”
Sheriff Kevin Mitchell weighed in on the discussion. “I still think we are in an extreme situation. We’ve had two fires recently that were just started by someone welding that was taking precautions and the fire still got away from them. I just think it will continue to be extreme unless there is snow on the ground, especially with how our summer went.”
District 1 Commissioner Troy White added, “I think we are the only county in the state that is being responsible by having one, actually. A lot of the other counties don’t have the terrain challenges that we do, I don’t believe, with the canyons. We also have a few days coming up that are going to be higher winds that are going to continue to dry out the vegetation.”
District 3 Commissioner Donny Thorn mentioned that a little bit of his grass caught on fire just briefly from his exhaust pipe on the vehicle.
“Luckily I was observant and saw a little bit of smoke but it is just that dry out. The burn ban is good for public awareness as well. Since I’ve been here, I’ve fought more fires than I ever have,” he said. “Also three to four years ago I lost a cabin, two tractors and a horse trailer up north of town, so I’m a little gun shy of fires right now.”
Jennifer Firgard with Oklahoma Economic Development Association (OEDA) spoke regarding recent REAP and CDBG grants. She brought paperwork that listed all of the recent REAP projects that have been awarded to Woodward County.
“Since inception in 1997, Woodward County has received $3.2 million in these state grants. With your help, we were able to help, meet needs and reach out to the smallest of smallest to make sure they knew about this because we had extra money to give out for this state funded grant,” she said. “It gave out about $2.6 million OEDA wide, so we thank you for participating in that program and being willing to sponsor some of the unincorporated areas as well as the fire departments. Due to board changes, we were able to help more fire departments with county sponsorship instead of by towns. Whereas we can only fund one town application.”
Commissioners also discussed the incentive awards for safety-related job performance. They approved a $250 bonus for each Woodward County employee for this year.
Other approved items included:
- Resolution R-22-76 disposing of equipment for the district attorney’s office.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Purchase orders.
- To order a new vehicle for the Sheriff’s office. Five out of eight fleet vehicles have over one hundred thousand miles on them currently. The wait time between ordering and receiving the new vehicle can run into the next fiscal year and the price has jumped $11,000 since ordering a vehicle last year.
