Winter weather can look pretty but follow these tips to avoid any hassles and discomfort. Falls on snow, ice or wet floors are common. When walking, wear shoes with sufficient traction, avoid icy patches and invest in microspikes that go over your shoes.
The National Weather service reminds citizens to plan accordingly based on the expected weather conditions.
Several cold days are expected this week in Woodward and some snow did fall on Monday. Friday is expected to be the coldest day so far.
Have a winter survival kit in your car if you must travel and dress appropriately if you go outside. The arctic air, together with brisk winds, can lead to dangerously cold wind chill values. People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet. Hypothermia is another threat during extreme cold.
The winter survival kit in your car should include warm clothes, blanket, food, water, cell phone and charger. For your home it should have food, water, medication, flashlight and first aid kit.
When driving make sure to distance yourself from trucks, buses and vehicles towing trailers, along with slowing down your speed. When there is dense fog, be sure not to use cruise control, leave plenty of space between you and the vehicle in front of you and use your low-beam headlights.
Adjust your schedule if possible to avoid being outside during the coldest part of the day, typically the early morning. Try to find a warm spot for your children while waiting for the school bus outside.
If you have pets or farm animals, make sure they have plenty of food and water, and are not overly exposed to extreme cold.
Consumerreports.org also gave some information to make sure your home is ready for winter. Wrap your pipes with pipe insulation, keep your home at 65 degrees or more and know where your home’s water shutoff is located, so you can quickly shut off your water in case of an emergency.
“Wrap pipes under sinks, attics, crawl spaces and pipes along exterior walls and pay special attention to basements, where 37% of all burst pipes occur. Also leave faucets dripping just a little bit. The flowing water brings warmer water into the pipe, reducing the chance of freezing. An open faucet also relieves the pressure downstream of a frozen point, reducing the possibility of bursting another pipe.”
Have your furnace and chimney serviced and inspected annually. Fireplaces, chimneys, and heating equipment are some of the biggest causes of home fires, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Have a reputable tree service, landscape contractor, or arborist remove any hazardous limbs. A dead branch covered in snow can easily snap, endangering people below and potentially causing thousands of dollars worth of damage if it strikes a roof, a porch, or siding.
The National Weather service also had tips for after extreme cold. Be sure to check your pipes. Water expands as it freezes, causing pipes to burst. If they are frozen, first turn on the faucet. Water will drip as you warm the pipes. Heat the pipes using a space heater, heating pad, electric hair dryer, or hot water on a cloth. Never use an open flame. Continue until water pressure returns to normal or call a plumber if you have more issues.
Once it warms up enough to out, it’s important to shovel the snow from your sidewalks and driveway or sprinkle salt if there is ice. If there is a thick layer of snow on the ground you cannot move, salt the area so that the snow melts. You should also put down salt if there is ice on your stairs leading into your house.
Check to see that your neighbors are okay after the storm, particularly seniors, disabled persons or others living alone. Carbon monoxide poisoning is one of the leading causes of death after storms, particularly when there are power outages. Cases of frostbite and hypothermia are also common for elderly people who were stuck in their homes.
Make sure you have daily essentials including refilling your medications. This storm may be over, but there might be another one soon. Every storm is different, so it is important to always be prepared.
