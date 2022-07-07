Woodward City Commissioners approved a 10-year lease agreement with Advanced 4 Solutions (A4S) to occupy the buildings at 600 and 900 Airpark Rd. during their regular meeting earlier this week.
Advanced 4 Solutions, Inc was founded in June of 2021 with a mission to “Change the world by turning today’s waste into tomorrow’s new products.”
The company is a fiber-reinforced composites recycling and manufacturing plant. They will initially focus on recycling wind turbine blades and will be manufacturing a wide variety of composite products.
Paul Brown, CEO of A4S said, “we are excited to partner with the City of Woodward and plan to invest in the growth and success of the city and the surrounding communities,” he continued.
“Part of our vision at A4S is to offer hope and support in the lives of individuals, families and the communities we serve. By investing in education, job creation, outreach and leadership development. Our vision also entails positively impacting our environment through the advancement of recycling technology and manufacturing innovations.”
A4S plans to employ up to 100 personnel within the first two years, with the majority of the workforce being hired from the Woodward area. Renovations are scheduled to begin July 11th with initial recycling operations expected to begin in October 2022. Full plant operation is currently targeted for June 2023.
Executive VP of Operations, Chris Robinson said, “A4S has incorporated circular economy principles into our A4S Circular Solutions System concept. We offer cradle to cradle solutions to all phases of the composite product life-cycle.”
A4S will begin interviewing for field service operators and supervisors, maintenance personnel, lab technicians and plant equipment operators in late July. For more information please contact the A4S corporate office in Oklahoma City at 405-768-1444 or email resume to careers@a4solutionsinc.com.
-The Consent Docket was approved.
That included:
- Resolution No. 2022-17 Declaring the Ranch Pivot System and parts were approved as surplus.
- Resolution No. 2022-18 Authorizing OMAG to distribute $100,000 of escrow to credit to reduce the renewal premiums for the Worker’s Compansation Policy was approved.
Commissioners also approved City Manager Shaun Barnett’s employment contract.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.