Saturday, May 8th is the 2nd annual Adi Bug Poker Run.
Three year old Adalicia (Adi) Watson has had two different types of heart issues, ASD which is a hole in her heart and Pulmonary Valvular Stenosis which is when a heart valve doesn't fully open.
Registration starts at 11 a.m. at the Moose Lodge for $20 a hand. All street legal vehicles are welcome. Kickstands will be up at noon.
This ride is to help pay for Adi’s recent heart cath surgery and her open heart surgery, according to her grandparents Michael and Becky Watson.
"As soon as we get her medical bills paid, our intentions are to find another little one with ASD and assist in paying their bills," Becky Watson said. "We appreciate all your support."
After the run there will be a free-will donation lunch with hamburgers, hotdogs, chips, and beans hosted by The Punishers Motorcycle Club.
For more information, call Adi's parents Kristopher or Alex Watson at (580) 216-1336 or (580) 216-5503.
