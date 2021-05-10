Woodward County is down to 38 active COVID-19 cases according to Monday’s report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The department reports 3,122 recoveries out of a total of 3,160 positive cases since the start of the pandemic over a year ago. There have been 33 deaths associated in some fashion to COVID-19 in the county.
In Woodward proper, there are 26 active cases remaining out of 1,858 positive tests.
Mooreland shows six active cases, Fort Supply five and Sharon has one.
Area counties also show decreasing numbers.
Woods County has 19 active cases, Major County 22, Dewey County 15, Beaver County 8 and Harper and Ellis counties six each.
Oklahoma also hit another milestone recently as over 1 million of the state’s residents have been fully vaccinated.
Over 2 million doses have been given out altogether.
The state department reports 2,343 active cases remaining out of 448,872. Nationally, there have been 32.7 million positive cases.
