By Clarice Doyle
Claremore Progress
With the downdraft from Saturday’s windstorm and tornadoes slowly abating and recovery efforts replacing crisis management, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat took matters into his own hands June 20 and signed an executive order, declaring a state of emergency for eastern Oklahoma.
Treat was notified he was acting governor by the governor’s office around 1 p.m. Gov. Kevin Stitt and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell are apparently both out of state.
Treat’s office report he began reviewing the documents the governor’s office prepared at 1:40 p.m. and signed it before 2 p.m. – prior to the governor’s press release calling on the Treat to sign the state of emergency. Treat said he acted immediately upon being informed he was acting governor.
Treat has yet to hear directly from Stitt regarding the emergency declaration but has been in communication with Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum.
Treat became acting governor today with both Stitt and Pinnell gone. He signed the executive order within the hour of finding out he was acting governor.
According to the Oklahoma Constitution, when both the governor and lieutenant governor are out of state, the power then falls to the Senate president pro tempore.
The state of emergency is for Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, and Wagoner counties.
“I personally witnessed the damage and devastation of the storms as I drove back to Oklahoma City from Catoosa yesterday,” said Treat on Tuesday, June 20.
“It was clear that people in eastern Oklahoma are struggling and need all the support the state can give them during this time. Impacted Oklahomans are still without power and heat indexes are exceeding triple digits. This action will relax laws and regulations on the shipping of goods for emergency use, allow agencies to have more purchasing powers, among other measures in order to bring much needed relief," Treat said. "It also automatically triggers the state’s price-gouging statute; that way, Oklahomans aren’t being taken advantage of by individuals who are trying to charge more than necessary for goods and services. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our neighbors as they continue to recover after this storm.”
The executive order will remain in effect for 30 days and can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.
Every county will be collecting reports and tracking structural damage. Rogers County Public Information Officer Diana Dickinson said residents can go to the county website www.rogerscounty.org and click on “Report June 2023 Storm Damage.”
For Cherokee Nation citizens, financial assistance in the form of payments up to $1,200 is available to those who qualify due to property damage from the storm, District 14 CN Councilor Keith Austin said. Contact the Nation’s Human Resources office in Pryor, 133 Cherokee Heights, 918-822-2657. When the Claremore and Catoosa offices have power restored, applications can also be made at those offices.
