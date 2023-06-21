Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.