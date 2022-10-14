October is Accreta Awareness Month (AAM) and focuses attention on placenta accreta, one of the fastest growing life-threatening complications of pregnancy.
The National Accreta Foundation states, “placenta accreta spectrum (PAS) is a pregnancy complication that occurs when the placenta attaches too deeply into the wall of the uterus. The risk for developing accreta increases with each C-section or uterine surgery. Placenta accreta puts the mother at risk of severe blood loss and other complications. The rates of maternal death, transfusion, prolonged hospital stay and hysterectomy are all increased for women with accreta.”
Accreta Awareness Month encourages patients, survivors, medical professionals and public health advocates to spread the word about increased rates and risk factors associated with placenta accreta, including cesarean overuse.
“Early recognition and delivery planning is critical for women with this pregnancy complication to prevent serious harm to mother and baby. Placenta accreta is best diagnosed by an ultrasound. In some cases where it is suspected, an MRI may be ordered as an additional assessment,” UniversityHealthSystem.com explained.
While once a rare diagnosis, prevalence of accreta is increasing with it now affecting as many as 1 in 272 pregnancies. Experts generally agree that this increase is mostly due to the increasing rate of cesarean delivery over the last 3-4 decades.
Women at highest risk of developing accreta are those who have a history of cesarean delivery and the presence of placenta previa (placenta located low in the uterus, covering the cervix). Level of risk increases with number of prior cesareans, for women with placenta previa and history of two prior cesareans the risk of developing accreta is as high as 40%.
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists states, “Placenta accreta spectrum is becoming increasingly common and is associated with significant morbidity and mortality … It is worth noting that even in the most optimal setting, substantial maternal morbidity and, occasionally, mortality occur. This is part of why it is so important to deliver at a hospital that is capable of managing accreta.
“Unfortunately, most women with accreta lose their uterus due to the life threatening potential of the condition. It is important to note that in general, accreta moms keep their ovaries and do not go into menopause from an accreta related hysterectomy.
“Ninety percent of placenta accreta mothers require blood transfusion, and 40% need more than 10 units of donor blood. Donate blood or host a blood drive to help ensure the next accreta mom has access to the blood products that may be needed for her care.”
The annual Accreta Awareness Virtual 5K is a week-long awareness event and fundraiser for National Accreta Foundation starting Oct. 15. You can help raise awareness by walking or running and sharing photos on social media. Register for the event at https://www.preventaccreta.org/.
