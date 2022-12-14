Air travel has undoubtedly rebounded in 2022, as domestically and internationally, travelers once again take to the skies to get to their destinations.
However, the return to air travel has meant the return of lost luggage, causing many people to hesitate about checking luggage on their next flight. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, over 1.9 million bags were mishandled by U.S. airlines. Staffing shortages, flight cancellations and mishandled bags are causing passengers to change the way their pack for air travel.
“As we head into the busy year-end holiday travel season, air travel will be as busy as it’s been all year,” said Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson. “Packing for air travel can be tricky, especially if you decide not to check a bag to avoid lost luggage along the way. AAA recommends air travelers consider efficiently packing a single carry-on bag to avoid the stress and inconvenience that come with lost luggage.”
carry-on packing 2.jpgAAA Oklahoma stores across the state offer a variety of travel accessories and tools (varying by location), many perfect for gift giving. Whether you check a bag and/or pack a carry-on for your next flight, AAA Oklahoma offers the following tips to help you avoid the chaos caused by lost luggage:
Checked Bags
Use a tracking device, such as an Apple AirTag to provide additional information about exactly where your bag(s) are.
Utilize TSA-approved luggage locks.
Attach luggage tags with cell phone number and email; do not put your home address on luggage tags; also pack a luggage tag inside your suitcase with the same information in case the external luggage tag is removed/lost.
Do not place valuables or essential items in checked baggage.
Weight – check with your airline to determine maximum luggage weight allowed before additional fees are charged for overweight bags.
Traveling with someone? Cross-pack your bags, so if one bag is lost, you both have items in the other bag to wear/use.
Carry-On Bags
Bag size – check with your airline to be sure your bag meets carry-on size requirements.
3-1-1 – liquids, gels, or aerosols must be in 3-ounce size bottles or less for all airline travel; all such bottles must fit into one, clear, quart-size plastic bag.
Compression bags/packing cubes – utilize space efficiently by packing clothes in these bags.
Roll your clothes – create more space and cut down on wrinkles.
Shoe bags– keep your dirty shoes from touching things in your carry-on bag by placing them in clear plastic bags; utilize space inside shoes to pack socks and other small items; select shoes that go with multiple outfits.
Complimentary clothes/color scheme – select a travel wardrobe that follows a simple color scheme (i.e. neutral colors – black, white, gray, tan) so pieces mix and match, making multiple outfits, this cuts down on the volume and size of your bag.
Laundry – if laundry facilities are available at your destination, cut back on packing more clothes and plan to do laundry on the trip; consider packing laundry detergent sheets and fabric softener sheets to save room.
A carry-on bag should include clothing, toiletries and medications for one day in case your checked bag is lost.
Leave room – don’t extend the zippered section on your luggage when traveling to your destination, save that expansion for more room coming home.
Don’t pack extras – unless you’re traveling to a destination with only high-priced boutiques/gift shops, you can always buy extras at your destination.
Personal Item
Thoughtfully select a purse, backpack, tote that maximizes your packing space for your one airline-allowed personal item.
Medications – keep medications/prescriptions in this bag.
Pack flight essentials – travel blanket, pillow, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, TSA-allowed snacks, etc.
Store travel documents in this for accessibility.
Snacks and leak-proof water bottle – water bottle can be filled after you get through security.
Safety/Security
Protect passports, credit cards with RFID blocking wallets; leave a bigger everyday wallet at home.
Are airlines responsible for lost luggage?
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, airlines are required to compensate passengers if their bags are lost. Once an airline determines that your bag is lost, the airline is responsible for compensating you for your bags’ contents - subject to depreciation and maximum liability limits. Airlines are also required to refund any fees you paid the airline to transport the bag that was lost. For domestic flights, the maximum liability is $3,800 and about $1,780 for international flights.
